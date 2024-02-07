Israel’s siege of Nasser hospital in Gaza jeopardizing safety of 11,000 people — UN agency

UNITED NATIONS, February 7. /TASS/. The Israeli army has intensified its siege of the Nasser hospital in southern Gaza, jeopardizing the safety of some 11,000 people, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report.

"The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that Israeli forces have intensified their siege of Nasser Hospital, endangering the lives of 300 medical personnel, 450 wounded, and some 10,000 displaced people seeking shelter in the hospital compound," the report reads.

"There is a severe shortage of surgical supplies and sutures and there is an estimated four days left of the amount of fuel needed to power hospital generators," OCHA added.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking people hostage. In response, Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and launched a ground operation in the enclave, also carrying out strikes on targets in the Strip and certain areas of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.