IAEA chief to begin visit to ZNPP on Wednesday — agency

VIENNA, February 6. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will begin his visit to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Wednesday.

"IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi briefed the media in Kiev this morning, ahead of his visit to Zaporozhye NPP tomorrow," the IAEA wrote on its X page.

Grossi said earlier he planned to visit the Zaporozhye NPP, Kiev and Russia. Later, CVEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said that he hoped to meet with the IAEA chief soon.

Before his visit to the ZNPP, Grossi held talks in Kiev with Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, Energoatom corporation CEO Pyotr Kotin, and chief of Ukraine’s nuclear regulator Oleg Korikov.