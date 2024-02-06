At least 150 people detained during protests in Senegal

NAIROBI, February 6. /TASS/. Police detained 151 people during protests against the postponement of the presidential election in Senegal, the Seneweb portal reported.

"As many as 52 demonstrators were arrested last Sunday and another 99 were arrested on Monday while voting was taking place on a bill to postpone the presidential election that had initially been scheduled for February 25, 2024," the report said.

On February 3, in a televised address to the nation, Senegalese President Macky Sall announced that he was postponing the presidential election due to "confusion over the candidates." In response, the opposition accused the head of state of a "constitutional coup" and called for protests. The first of the rallies took place on February 4 in the capital of Dakar. Law enforcement officers dispersed the demonstration and arrested protesters. Another opposition rally was held in front of the parliament building on Monday. It was also dispersed by the gendarmerie. The Senegalese parliament then passed a bill to postpone the presidential election from February 25 to December 15.