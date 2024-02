WASHINGTON, February 5. /TASSS/. The US Administration refrained from commenting on the reports that the Russian Il-76 plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) was downed using a US-made Patriot missile air defense system, redirecting this question to Kiev.

Speaking at a press briefing, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel noted that it is for US "partners in Ukraine" to comment on this issue.