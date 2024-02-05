NEW YORK, February 5. /TASS/. The Russian army has an advantage over Ukraine in its ability to strategically adapt on the battlefield, which may lead to Ukraine’s defeat in the conflict, says retired Australian Army Major General Mick Ryan, non-resident expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

In his article for the Foreign Affairs magazine, Ryan opines that, the longer the conflict in Ukraine continues, "the better Russia will get at learning, adapting, and building a more effective, modern fighting force."

He notes that this ability of the Russian forces helped them not only to repel the Ukrainian counteroffensive last year, but also to take new territories from Kiev in recent months.

"Ultimately, if Russia’s edge in strategic adaptability persists without an appropriate Western response, the worst that can happen in this war is not stalemate. It is a Ukrainian defeat," the expert believes.

Speaking at the G20 summit in mid-November, 2022, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky proposed a so-called "peace plan" consisting of 10 points, which did not take Moscow’s position into account. In particular, the plan envisioned the total withdrawal of Russian forces past the 1991 border, and return of control over the "exclusive economic zone" in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov to Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Kiev’s attempts at a peace settlement are being made without considering existing realities. Moscow sees no progress in the peace process around Ukraine and therefore continues the special military operation.

Russia has repeatedly voiced its position regarding the situation around Ukraine at various levels. Previously, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow has always been and remains open to a diplomatic settlement of the crisis, and it is ready to respond to truly serious proposals, while the Kiev regime interrupted and prohibited further negotiations with Russia.