BRUSSELS, February 5. /TASSS/. EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced that he will travel to Kiev after the event in Warsaw, according to AFP.

The top EU diplomat once again called on EU countries to support Ukraine, "no matter the cost."

Previously, Borrell spoke at a press conference in Warsaw, announcing that the EU will introduce restrictive measures against companies, located in various countries, that the EU considers involved in evasion of sanctions against Moscow.