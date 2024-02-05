Houthis claim US, UK forces launch new strikes on Yemen — TV

DUBAI, February 5. /TASS/. Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement asserts that US and British forces have launched new strikes on Yemen, the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel reported.

According to the channel, they were targeting the Al-Katib neighborhood in the Hodeidah governorate, near the port city of the same name.

Al Masirah provided no information on possible casualties and injuries.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis said they will deliver strikes on Israeli territory and will not allow pro-Israel ships to sail through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave is stopped.

According to the latest figures, the Houthis have attacked more than 30 civilian vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since mid-November of 2023.

On the night of January 12, the US and UK armed forces launched strikes using aircraft, ships and submarines against Yemeni rebel movement targets in a number of cities, including Sanaa and Hodeidah. US President Joe Biden said the strike was carried out in response to unprecedented attacks by the Houthis in the Red Sea and was defensive. The targets included missile sites, UAVs and Houthis' radar stations.

On February 3, the US and UK forces struck 36 targets associated with the Houthis. On February 4, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported another series of strikes on Yemeni territory, targeting five rebel cruise missiles.