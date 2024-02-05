Ukrainians driving luxury cars can hardly be viewed as refugees, Austrian lawmaker says

VIENNA, February 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian refugees in Austria who drive cars worth over 250,000 euros can hardly be viewed as people in need of protection, Harald Vilimsky, member of the European Parliament (MEP) and the head of the Freedom Party of Austria’s delegation in the EP in Strasbourg, said.

"We all can see them driving Maybach, [Audi] Q7 and Q8, and Mercedes G-class cars around Vienna. When I see such cars, with prices starting from 250,000 euros, I come to think that these are not common people in need of protection," Vilimsky told the Heute newspaper, commenting on the presence of Ukrainian refugees in Austria.

However, the Austrian MEP stressed that "no one has anything against" the arrival of internally displaced persons and those who are truly in need, namely "the elderly, women and the sick."

According to an opinion poll published by the Austrian Press Agency on January 31, the Freedom Party is the country’s single most popular political force, supported by 27.3% of those surveyed. The ruling coalition of the Austrian People’s Party (22.3%) and the Greens (8.5%) enjoys the support of 30.8% of the population.