El Salvador's leader Bukele declares his and his party's victory in elections

HAVANA, February 5. /TASS/. El Salvador's leader Nayib Bukele said he won Sunday's presidential election with more than 85% of the vote, and his New Ideas party won 58 of the 60 seats in the Legislative Assembly (unicameral parliament) in the parliamentary elections.

"According to our data, we won the presidential elections with more than 85% of the votes, and we get at least 58 of the 60 deputies in the [Legislative] Assembly. This is a record in the entire history of world democracy," he wrote on the social network X.

The Supreme Electoral Court is currently processing data from polling stations on the results of the vote count, which will be announced shortly. According to exit polls conducted by the research company CID Gallup, Bukele wins 87% of the vote.