Ukraine receives two more air defense systems — President Zelensky

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Two more air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine, President Vladimir Zelensky said.

"Two more air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine. All the details, of course, should not be discussed in public," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine’s authorities have been working on the supplies on these systems at various level for months. He did nor specify where these systems came from but noted that "the systems are still insufficient for the complete protection of Ukraine."

Spokesman for the Ukrainian army Yury Ignat said earlier on Friday that Ukraine’s army lacks air defense systems, despite the West’s promises to satisfy its entire demand.

After the beginning of the special military operation, Western countries have supplied Kiev with SAMP-T, Patriot, IRIS-T, NASAMS, and Crotale air defense systems but the Ukrainian side says that it needs more. As Ignat said earlier, Ukraine’s air defense shield rests largely on Soviet-time weapons. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has admitted that it is very difficult for Kiev to work with Western partners on the issue of additional Patriot supplies.