Over 4,000 Finnish servicemen to participate in NATO exercise in March

HELSINKI, February 2. /TASS/. More than 4,000 Finnish soldiers will participate in NATO's Nordic Response 24 exercise in northern Norway, Finland and Sweden in March, the Finnish Defense Ministry said in a press release.

It noted that the Nordic Response 24 exercise will become "the most significant international exercise" in Scandinavia. It will last from March 4 to March 15 and will serve as part of the large-scale Steadfast Defender 24 exercise.

"Approximately 4,100 Finnish soldiers, almost half of whom are reservists, will participate in the exercise. <...> Finland's participation in NATO missions in time of peace and NATO exercises being extended to Finnish territory, as part of the Steadfast Defender 24 exercise, for instance, are concrete examples of how Finland's NATO membership manifests itself in practice. It is part of the Alliance's joint efforts that strengthen Finland's and its citizens' security," Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said.

A total of roughly 20,000 soldiers from 14 countries will take part in Nordic Response 24. According to the Finnish Defense Ministry, the objective of the exercise is to improve NATO's ability to support and protect the alliance's northern regions.