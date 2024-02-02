Kiev official highlights 'highly pressing' need for air defenses in call with Biden aide

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Andrey Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, held a phone call with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the second in a week, according to a statement on the Ukrainian president’s website.

The parties considered the current needs of the Ukrainian army, with Yermak emphasizing that, "the need to bolster Ukraine's air defense system remains highly pressing." They also discussed the outcome of the recent visit to Ukraine by top US officials, including Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Christopher Smith.

In addition, Yermak "expressed gratitude to Jake Sullivan, the whole team of US President Joseph Biden, both houses and parties of the US Congress and all Americans for their constant attention and unflagging support for Ukraine."

The Ukrainian leadership has repeatedly pointed to its shortage of air defense systems, asking the West for such weapons. Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny said that the stocks of missiles and ammunition for air defense and artillery that Kiev’s Western partners had were running low due to the high intensity of fighting and the global shortage of ammunition.