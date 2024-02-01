There is de-facto peace between Baku, Yerevan, Azerbaijani leader says

BAKU, February 1. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev believes that there is a de-facto peace between Baku and Yerevan.

"Between Azerbaijan and Armenia, there is a de-facto peace, as the situation on the border has been peaceful in the past few months. But a peace treaty has yet to be signed in order to bring this process to its logical conclusion, and Armenia will also have to drop its territorial claims toward Azerbaijan," the Azerbaijani leader was quoted as saying at a meeting with Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong.

Also, Aliyev said, Baku and Yerevan can reach peace if Armenia amends its Constitution and other legal documents, putting an end to its territorial dispute with Azerbaijan as he explained that Armenia’s Declaration of Independence directly calls for adding Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region to Armenia and violating the territorial integrity of its neighbor.

The Azerbaijani leader lauded as a positive step the process of starting internal discussions in Armenia about making amendments to the Constitution which he said "may pave the way for concluding the peace process as soon as possible."