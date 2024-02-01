Israeli authorities release over 100 previously detained Palestinians — TV

CAIRO, February 1. /TASS/. The Israeli authorities have released over 100 previously detained Palestinians, including four women, the Al-Qahira Al-Ikhbariya TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, Israel "released 114 people, including four female prisoners." The Palestinains passed through the Kerem Shalom crossing on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. However, the TV channel did not specify whether they had been released as part of a deal between the parties to the current conflict in the enclave.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking over 240 people, including women, children and the elderly, hostage. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out retaliatory strikes on targets in the Strip, and later launched a ground operation in the enclave.