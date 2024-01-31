Kiev claims its budget receives first funds confiscated due to sanctions

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The funds confiscated as a result of the sanctions imposed by Ukraine entered the state budget for the first time - in total, more than $844,000 were transferred, the State Property Fund of Ukraine reported.

According to the statement, "More than 32 mln hryvnia (over $844,000 - TASS) have already been received by the state budget." It is claimed that funds were transferred to the budget that allegedly belonged to the governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo, a member of the Federation Council from the Zaporozhye region Dmitry Vorona, as well as the enterprise of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska.

Earlier the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine reported that a court in Kiev transferred $1.4 mln from the accounts of the Ukrainian subsidiary of Russian tea manufacturer Greenfield to the country's armed forces.