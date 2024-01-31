Belarus says Russian nuclear weapons deter hostile countries

MINSK, January 31. /TASS/. The new Belarusian military doctrine envisages the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in the republic to deter hostile countries, Belarusian General Chief-of-Staff Major General Viktor Gulevich said.

"Nuclear weapons are a major deterrence factor for the leaders who harbor designs against our Republic of Belarus," he told journalists before reporting the main provisions of the new military doctrine to the lower house of parliament.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin earlier stressed the new doctrine had retained the peaceful policy of the republic. "We do not treat any people as an enemy. Those leaders who keep the negative rhetoric against our country should study the doctrine after it is published," Gulevich said.

The Belarusian Security Council called in March 2023 on the Defense Ministry to draft a new military doctrine as the military-strategic situation had changed. The Pan-Belarusian People’s Assembly has to approve the document in late April. The current doctrine was approved in 2016.

Russia has deployed its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus last year and handed over Iskander launchers capable of firing nuclear missiles. Belarusian aircraft were upgraded to carry the weapons and Russia trained the pilots.