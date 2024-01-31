IRGC commander-in-chief vows to counter US threats

DUBAI, January 31. /TASS/. Iran’s adversaries have unleashed a war against the country but Tehran stands firm and will not allow US threats to go unanswered, General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said.

"Our enemies have unleashed an economic and psychological war against the people of Iran, threatening the country's security. Today, we hear threats in statements by US officials. You know that we will not leave a single threat unanswered," the Tasnim news agency quoted the general as saying.

On January 27, a drone attack on the Western coalition’s military base in the Al-Tanf area on the Syrian-Jordanian border killed three US troops and left another 40 wounded. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg blamed Tehran for the strike during a visit to the US on January 29. He claimed that Iran continued "to destabilize the region," and that it also bore "the responsibility for backing terrorists who attack ships in the Red Sea." Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned those statements.

US President Joe Biden said on January 30 that he had decided how to respond to the strike on the US military base. Politico wrote, citing sources, that options for retaliation, which was likely to begin in the next couple of days, included a strike on Iranian troops in Iraq and Syria. According to ABC News, the US president does not consider it necessary to carry out direct strikes against Iran because an expanded conflict in the Middle East could have a major impact on his re-election bid.