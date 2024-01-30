Hungary is ready for tradeoff with EU on funding for Ukraine — Foreign Minister

BUDAPEST, January 30. /TASS/. Hungary is ready to meet halfway with the European Union on funding for Ukraine in the amount of 50 bln euro from the community budget during the next four years, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters after talks with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani visiting Budapest.

Hungary remains confident that it is not possible to solve the conflict in Ukraine through military force and is against sending arms there, Szijjarto said. "We need truce and peace talks, rather than deliveries of weapons and the war mentality," the minister noted. "This is exactly why we do not consider allocating billions of euros for continuation of war as a good proposal but we understand the majority of member-states of the European Union are in a state of war psychosis," he added.

"Therefore, a compromise solution can be found if the decision to allocate funds for Ukraine from the EU budget is approved annually with the unanimity principle observed. If the decision is taken again every year, it can be a tradeoff," the minister noted.