Hamas-Israel deal may include ceasefire for Muslim holy month of Ramadan — TV

DUBAI, January 30. /TASS/. A potential deal between radical Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel may contain a provision to call a ceasefire in the embattled Gaza Strip specifically for the period of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Sky News Arabia reports.

According to the broadcaster's sources, the deal "includes a ceasefire in Gaza for the month of Ramadan." In 2024, Ramadan is scheduled to begin on March 11 and end on April 9.

In addition, the agreement also suggests that Hamas will release 30 Israeli hostages in exchange for 100 Palestinian prisoners currently held in Israeli jails. The deal would also increase the volume of humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip.

Agence France-Presse reported on January 28 that US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns had held a meeting in Paris with representatives of Egypt, Israel and Qatar. NBC News, in turn, reported that the parties had agreed on the framework of a deal between Hamas and Israel, which provided for a phased exchange of hostages held by Hamas militants and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, as well as for pauses in fighting and humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza. On Tuesday, Hamas said it had received a proposal for a deal with Israel that had been hammered out at the Paris meeting.