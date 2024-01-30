Iranian envoy dismisses his country’s role in attacks in Syria, Iraq

DUBAI, January 30. /TASS/. Iran is not responsible for attacks by militant groups in Iraq or Syria, including against US troops, said Amir Saeid Iravani, ambassador and permanent representative of the Islamic Republic at the United Nations.

The Iranian envoy rejected the US accusations as "baseless." The US Permanent Mission claimed earlier that militant groups associated with forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran were involved in actions targeting US personnel and facilities in Iraq and Syria.

"There is no group affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces, whether in Iraq, Syria, or elsewhere, that operates directly or indirectly under the control of the Islamic Republic of Iran or acts on its behalf. Therefore, the Islamic Republic of Iran is not responsible for the actions of any individual or group within the region," IRNA quoted the Iranian UN envoy as saying in a letter addressed to the ambassador of France, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

Iravani slammed the "illegal" actions undertaken by the United States in Syria and Iraq which he said violated "both international law and the UN Charter."

Earlier, Politico reported that US President Joe Biden vowed to respond to the latest attack on US troops on the border between Syria and Jordan. Striking Iranian personnel in Syria and Iraq is among the options being weighed by the Pentagon, the newspaper said.

On January 27, a drone attack on US forces stationed near Syria’s Al-Tanf base, near the Jordanian border, left three US servicemen killed and 40 others wounded.