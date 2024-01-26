New York jury binds Trump to pay $83.3 mln to writer Carroll

NEW YORK, January 27. /TASS/. The jury court in New York pronounced a verdict obliging ex-President Donald Trump to pay $83.3 mln to writer Elizabeth Jean Carroll, who had earlier brought charges of rape and slander, CNN television said.

The ex-US leader is to pay $7.3 mln to compensate emotional damage, $11 mln for reputational damages, and $65 mln in fines. The total amount is more than eight times above the $10 mln amount initially sought by the writer.

Trump repeatedly denied these charges saying that he had never met Carroll.