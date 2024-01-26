Ukrainian experience results in over hundred weapon upgrades

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian arms designers and producers made over a hundred upgrades and improved tactical and technical characteristics according to the Ukrainian combat experience, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said.

"Arms designers and producers implemented over a hundred principal upgrades of products aimed at improving their tactical and technical characteristics by the results of the special military operation," he said at the single military hardware acceptance day.

"Domestic enterprises engaged in the design and combat tests, as well as serial production of new and prospective products," he said.