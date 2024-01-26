IAEA chief plans to meet with ZNPP management during his visit

UNITED NATIONS, January 26. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi told reporters he planned to meet with representatives of Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom during his upcoming visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

"In Zaporozhye, I’m going to be leading another rotation. This will be the 16th rotation of personnel, so I will go with a number of experts," he said. "Most importantly, what I will be doing is that I will be talking to the management there, the Russian management of the plant, and we will be seeing how the issue of the water [supply] is being dealt with."

Located in Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear facility, with roughly 6GW of capacity, is the largest of its kind in Europe. Russia took control of the plant on February 28, 2022, in the first days of its special military operation in Ukraine. Since then, units of the Ukrainian army have periodically shelled both residential districts in nearby Energodar as well as the premises of the nuclear plant itself, by means of drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

IAEA experts have been present at the power plant since September 2022, when the first permanent observer mission was established there following IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s first visit. Subsequently, the organization issued a report calling for the creation of a safe zone around the ZNPP.