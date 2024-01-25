Cuban ambassador expects number of Russian tourists to reach 250,000 in 2024

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Cuban Ambassador to Russia Julio Antonio Garmendia Pena expects the number of Russian tourists will increase by 65,000 and reach 250,000 in 2024.

"185,000 [of Russian tourists went] to Cuba in 2023. There would have been a lot more tourists from Russia if the flights were more frequent. We hope and strive for the number of Russian tourists in Cuba to reach 250,000 this year," the diplomat said at a panel discussion on "Sustainable Tourism: Latin America."

The head of the Cuban diplomatic mission recalled that the Mir payment system cards had started operating in the country two months ago. "This is crucial. It fully provides such service [to Russians]. We are on the right track," the diplomat stressed.

He also highlighted the efforts to promote Cuban tourism in Russia, among other things through TV programs. "We are working on developing new tourist products," the diplomat added.