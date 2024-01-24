Bratislava, Kiev to work together to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity — media

BRATISLAVA, January 24. /TASS/. Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico and his Ukrainian counterpart Denis Shmygal have signed a statement on their countries' cooperation in restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity, the Ukrainian news portal dennikn.sk reported following their talks in the Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod.

According to it, Fico said in the statement that Slovakia would continue to support the process of Ukraine's integration into the EU and would participate in its reconstruction.

The statement says that both countries are ready to continue working together to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, the portal said.

Earlier, the Slovak Korzar newspaper reported that the meeting between Fico and Shmygal was held behind closed doors. The two did not issue any statements to the press after the meeting.