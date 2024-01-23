{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Tokyo alarmed by growing North Korea-Russia military ties — Japanese Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa reiterated that the DPRK had allegedly transferred various weapons to Russia

TOKYO, January 23. /TASS/. Japan is monitoring with growing concern the development of relations between Moscow and Pyongyang, as Tokyo believes that Russia could provide military assistance to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said in a statement at a regular press conference.

"We are concerned that Russia will probably provide military assistance to North Korea," she said. Kamikawa also reiterated that the DPRK had allegedly transferred various weapons to Russia. The Japanese foreign minister restated that any arms trade with the DPRK was a violation of UN Security Council resolutions, calling on the international community to fully comply with them.

Tokyo’s top diplomat refrained from commenting on the prospects of a visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the DPRK. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi previously stressed that it was not a good time for the Japanese government to comment on the issue. At the same time, both Kamikawa and Hayashi noted that the Japanese side was closely monitoring the development of Russian-North Korean relations.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has repeatedly stressed that accusations by Western countries of illegal military-technical cooperation between Russia and the DPRK are unfounded and unsubstantiated. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied Washington's rumors that Pyongyang was providing military assistance to Moscow.

Tags
North KoreaJapan
US, UK strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen
US, Britain carry out 18 airstrikes on Yemen on Tuesday — Houthi spokesman
Yahya Saria stressed that "these attacks will not go unanswered"
Read more
Violence to grow in Arab world unless Palestinian state established — Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, there is no excuse for the "barbarity of October 7"
Read more
Russia promotes Klavesin underwater craft abroad
Klavesin-1RE surveys seabed by a sonar and selects objects for detailed study onboard the carrier vessel
Read more
PREVIEW: State Duma to discuss address to UN over Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilians
The meeting agenda also includes tightening responsibility for personal data leak
Read more
West does not want peace in Ukraine, which survives only on 'Western handouts' — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said most people in Ukraine are beginning to realize that their true enemy is the Ukrainian leadership, which is "planting lies about Russia and canceling a common history"
Read more
Hungary opposes 13th package of anti-Russian sanctions — Foreign Minister
"The previous twelve packages of sanctions had greater effect for the European than for the Russian economy and did not bring peace closer" in Ukraine, Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Envoys of Iran, Pakistan to return to their posts by January 26 — statement
"At the invitation of Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, will undertake a visit to Pakistan on January 29, 2024," the statement reads
Read more
Indian jet flying to Moscow crashes on Afghan territory - agency
The aircraft owned by an Indian company crashed in the province of Badakhshan due to technical fault, the Aamaj News agency reported
Read more
Foreign ministers of Russia, Iran discuss situation in Gaza, Red Sea
The two ministers discussed a wide array of bilateral agenda issues with an emphasis on the implementation of the agreements, achieved at the highest-level, including the December 7, 2023, meeting of presidents of Russia and Iran
Read more
Israel offers to stop hostilities in Gaza for 2 months in exchange for release of hostages
According to unnamed Israeli officials, the offer comprises a "multi-stage deal, which includes the release of all hostages held in Gaza"
Read more
Lavrov arrives in New York to participate in UN Security Council meetings
According to a TASS correspondent, the minister's plane flew from Moscow to the United States via the northern route, bypassing unfriendly nations, in 12 hours 45 minutes
Read more
Ukrainian woman kills German host after refusing to move out, Bild reports
The woman refused to move out and stayed for almost a year, also insisting that the man register her in his apartment
Read more
Foreign ministers of Russia, Iran hold talks at UN headquarters
Earlier, Sergey Lavrov also met with Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi and Foreign Minister of Lebanon Abdallah Bou Habib on the UN sidelines
Read more
Russia never attacked anyone first, Kremlin says
Lately, in the West and Ukraine, the claims of an alleged possible Russian "invasion" into Ukrainian territory are being touted increasingly more often
Read more
West implements lucrative 'business project’ in Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that the continuation of aid to Ukraine was the guarantee of creating new jobs in the United States
Read more
Two men returning from China diagnosed with monkeypox in St. Petersburg
Rospotrebnadzor specified that the patients were in a medical institution that deals with infectious diseases, and there was no threat to their lives
Read more
Foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey call for coordination on Middle East, Transcaucasia
The Russian Foreign Ministry also announced that the top diplomats "touched upon the implementation of key Russian-Turkish projects in energy and discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral contacts"
Read more
Serial production of 5G base stations in Russia to be launched in 2025-2026, minister says
According to Minister for Digital Development Maksut Shadaev, it will be serial production in volumes enabling operators to develop their networks on the basis of their needs
Read more
Russia’s exports of dairy products up 18% in 2023 — expert
Russian dairy products are supplied to around 60 countries, with almost three quarters of local enterprises exporting their production
Read more
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Read more
Switzerland lost its legitimacy as impartial international platform — Russian ambassador
Swiss diplomacy joined the doomed initiative, agreeing to Kiev's invitation to hold a conference on Ukraine based on Vladimir Zelensky's so-called "peace formula," which ignores Moscow's stance, the diplomat said
Read more
Russia fuming at OSCE’s lack of reaction to Ukraine’s attack on Donetsk — mission
There should be no place for "OSCE bureaucrats who have forgotten the principles of impartiality and competence and who are openly complicit in crimes against Russia’s civilian population" within this structure, the mission stressed
Read more
Lavrov says Kiev likely relies on Western ‘shrewd operators’ as it furtively resells arms
"The recent report by the Pentagon indicates the leak of weapons intended for the Ukrainian army in the amount over $1 bln," the Russian top diplomat stressed
Read more
US authorities confirm death of reporter Gonzalo Lira in custody in Ukraine
"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," the US Department of State said
Read more
Gas prices continue to fall in Europe due to renewable energy
Bloomberg attributed the occurrence to record gas reserves, broad investment in renewable energy, and slow economic growth, which limits energy demand in large industrialized countries
Read more
List of Russia’s friends in culture sphere grows despite Western intrigues
Alexander Alimov underscored the Foreign Ministry’s task of increasing the practical impact of cultural events in friendly countries
Read more
Musk says he will not vote for Biden in presidential election
The billionaire commented on his interview with CNBC, published in May last year, when Musk said that he voted for Biden in the 2020 elections
Read more
Patrushev meets Vietnamese international relations official — Russian Security Council
The parties confirmed the long-term nature of cooperation between Russia and Vietnam in the interests of both states, as well as to maintain peace and stability in the region
Read more
Fire breaks out at Russia’s Novatek gas producer terminal in Leningrad Region
A high alert regime has been introduced in the Kingisepp district
Read more
Current US administration not interested in any political dialogue with Russia — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister mentioned communication "from time to time" on issues of the detainees, exchanges, the functioning of the two embassies in Washington and in Moscow
Read more
Polish PM says no more free weapons for Ukraine
"It will no longer be gratuitous aid, because it is clear that certain opportunities have reached their end," Donald Tusk said
Read more
Venezuela’s Maduro warns Ecuadorian counterpart about danger of ‘chaos’ in seeking US help
Nicolas Maduro emphasized that the United States had never brought true peace and security to any country
Read more
Ukraine lost over 300,000 servicemen as dead — former Pentagon advisor
"These attacks have utterly bled Ukraine white," he said
Read more
Large-scale opposition protests held in Slovakia
They were organized by the liberal parties that lost power in the republic following the results of the parliamentary elections held in September 2023
Read more
Sweden wants to avoid fines for Nord Stream emissions — Russian foreign ministry
The Swedish Environmental Protection Agency made the decision earlier that Sweden is not obliged to include in its national quota 5.8 mln metric tons of harmful substances penetrating atmosphere as a result of sabotage at Nord Stream pipelines
Read more
Trump vows to prevent Third World War if re-elected US president
According to Donald Trump, the fact that the US had "a weak man as president" precluded any possibility of avoiding the conflicts in Ukraine and in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Unfriendly forces try to disrupt major events in Russia — deputy foreign minister
Alexander Pankin noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry would furnish diplomatic support to counteract the influence of external forces with regard to the Eurasian Women's Forum, to be held in St. Petersburg in 2024
Read more
Resumption of air service between Russia, Vietnam to intensify travels
The first flight by Russian air carrier Aeroflot from Moscow to Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to January 31
Read more
5 killed, over 20 injured in Israeli strike at refugee camp in Gaza Strip
"PRCS 's medical post in Jabalia dealt with five martyrs and 21 injuries due to the Israeli occupation's shelling east of Jabalia," the PRCS said
Read more
Gas price in Europe below $300 per 1,000 cubic meters first time since July 31, 2023
Gas prices in Europe are falling amid record gas reserves and weak economic growth that is limiting energy demand in large industrial nations
Read more
Russia vows to keep Zelensky's crimes in the global spotlight — MFA
"The whole world will know about it," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia proposes creating unmanned vehicle productions abroad
Rosoboronexport will also offer the construction of service centers of regional and local level to overhaul and maintain unmanned complexes of various producers
Read more
EU trained 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers, provided 30 bln euros in weapons so far — Borrell
The top EU diplomat said the conflict helped strengthen "transatlantic unity"
Read more
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Read more
Russian companies playing dominating role in Kazakhstan’s IT sector, consulting
The total number of registered firms from Russia in the republic exceeded 23,000, having doubled since 2021
Read more
US, UK strike Houthi targets in Yemen — report
According to the officials, the US and the UK used naval-based Tomahawk missiles and jet planes to destroy Houthi warehouses and missile launchers
Read more
Russian aircraft begin patrolling Syria-Israel disengagement line — military
Commenting on the situation in Syria, the Russian official said that three attacks on Syrian pro-government forces had been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Read more
US focused on forming servile colonial administration in Ukraine, Russian intel chief says
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the US has demanded that the Ukrainian president "should on one pretext or another dismiss senior officials who have lost the White House’s trust"
Read more
Tokyo alarmed by growing North Korea-Russia military ties — Japanese Foreign Ministry
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa reiterated that the DPRK had allegedly transferred various weapons to Russia
Read more
Mercenaries' location damaged in strikes on Kharkov — emergency services
On Tuesday afternoon, Kharkov’s Mayor Igor Terekhov said in his Telegram channel that a series of explosions had occurred in Kharkov, eastern Ukraine
Read more
PREVIEW: Presidents of Russia, Egypt to attend concrete pouring ceremony at El Dabaa NPP
The pouring of the first concrete in the foundation of the reactor number four will mark the end of the preparatory stage and the transition of the main stage of capital construction of all power plant’s reactors
Read more
Russia could win ‘in a matter of weeks’ unless US provides more aid to Ukraine — TV
The US officials’ message was that a Russian victory "will reverberate around the world," prompting other countries to rethink their relations with Washington
Read more
Ukraine to buy weapons from Poland on credit — Zelensky
According to the Ukrainian president, the Polish credit system will be a new form of cooperation between the two countries
Read more
Fire in Novatek’s terminal extinguished — official
Nobody was injured as a result of the incident
Read more
Russian MFA slams French top diplomat’s ‘indifference’ in Kharkov incident
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed to media reports giving a list of eliminated French mercenaries when French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne claimed that there were no mercenaries from his country in Ukraine
Read more
State Duma set to discuss global appeal over Ukraine's attack on civilians
Twenty-eight people were killed and many more, including children, were wounded as a result of the attack
Read more
Allied forces announce eight strikes at Houthi positions — statement
According to the statement, the coalition’s main goal "remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea"
Read more
Magnitude 7 earthquake hits China
No casualties or damage were immediately reported
Read more
Houthis promise not to attack Russian, Chinese, German ships in Red Sea
According to the media, the Houthi official said that the rebel movement would expand its military actions after the United States and United Kingdom’s strikes on targets in Yemen
Read more
Zelensky signs decree on Russian lands allegedly historically inhabited by Ukrainians
Vladimir Zelensky argued that this measure was a move to restore "the truth about the historical past for the sake of the Ukrainian future"
Read more
Russia inflicts defeat to foreign mercenaries’ temporary deployment site in DPR
Missile forces and artillery, drones of battlegroups of the Russian armed forces have destroyed an ammunition depot of the 31st mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army
Read more
Moscow ready for dialogue with those seeking to stop using Ukraine against Russia — Lavrov
"Anybody who is sincerely interested in justice, including justice being established in the relations between Russia and Ukraine, which would involve, of course, stopping the Western policy of using Ukraine as an instrument of war against Russia, we would be ready to listen to," the minister said
Read more
Armenia says it resolved some issues with Russian defense companies over weapons
According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, "a number of issues remain open"
Read more
Russia says its forces repelled nine Ukrainian attack in Kupyansk area over past day
The Defense Ministry reported that the enemy’s losses in the Krasny Liman direction over the past day were up to 180 personnel, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles and six motor vehicles
Read more
Lavrov criticizes West’s silence about US journalist Lira’s death in Ukraine
Russia’s top diplomat noted that instead of hearing frank comments that condemn the West’s alleged assassination of the journalist, the talk is only "about Russia’s aggression and further assurances to back up the Kiev regime"
Read more
Developer shows first image of Russia's new Sarmat ballistic missile
The RS-28 Sarmat is the newest heavy liquid-propelled intercontinental ballistic missile currently being co-developed to replace the world’s largest and most formidable ballistic missile, the Voyevoda
Read more
Dollar, euro mixed in early trading — market data
The euro gained 0.06% to 95.87 rubles, according to the Moscow Exchange data
Read more
Apple pays $13.4 mln antitrust fine — Russian regulator
The money was received by the government of the Russian Federation, the regulator informed
Read more
Russia-China-Iran-Pakistan meeting on Afghanistan may take place late January — envoy
Zamir Kabulov stressed that the exchange of strikes between Iran and Pakistan would not affect the preparations
Read more
KTRV increases missile range to 310 km, payload to 800 kg
"We have made the missile cheaper and doubled the firepower," Boris Obnosov said
Read more
Borrell to visit Ukraine in early February
"I will make a visit to Ukraine in the first or second week of February," he said
Read more
No plans for special statement on Ukrainian attack on Donetsk, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that, "today, the hearts of people from across the country go out to Donbass residents and those who lost their loved ones in this heinous terrorist attack"
Read more
Lavrov doubts situation around Ukraine would be different if Trump were elected president
The foreign minister referred to existing "drive to ruin the Russian-American relations, the foundation of these relations, including all agreements on strategic stability, parity, mutual trust"
Read more
Russia to allocate funds for search of Soviet, Imperial Russian property abroad
A relevant decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will allocate funds for the purpose to the Department of Foreign Property of the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation
Read more
Press review: NATO drills to rehearse war on Russia and Netanyahu nixes Palestinian state
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 22nd
Read more
NATO sees no direct, imminent threat from Russia, says secretary general
According to Jens Stoltenberg, NATO set two goals after the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022
Read more
Tucker Carlson reports on death of American reporter in Ukrainian custody
Gonzalo Lira was in prison because of criticism of the governments of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and US President Joe Biden, the TV presenter said
Read more
Bern not seeking contact with Moscow over potential peace conference on Ukraine — envoy
"No contact with Russia is being sought, while any get-togethers on Zelensky’s `peace formula’ are simply irrelevant," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stressed
Read more
Kremlin condemns Kiev’s deadly attack on Donetsk market as 'monstrous act of terrorism'
Dmitry Peskov stressed that "indiscriminate weapons are being used, which caused casualties on such a scope"
Read more
Palestinian foreign minister discusses efforts on ceasefire in Gaza with EU counterparts
Riyad al-Maliki underscored the international community’s responsibility for pressuring Israel to stop the aggression in order to prevent a deterioration of the setting in the region
Read more
Russia has no idea how Trump may resolve conflict in Ukraine — Kremlin
Donald Trump has repeatedly said that should he win the US presidential election, he would manage to end the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours
Read more
Powerful blast rocks weapons depot in Baghdad
According to the source, the blast was caused by a fire
Read more
Russia’s special operation directed against criminal Kiev regime, not Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foregn minister noted that after 2014, almost 7 million Ukrainians found refuge on the territory of Russia
Read more
Russian armed forces free Krakhmalnoye in Kharkov Region in Kupyansk area — top brass
Russia’s armed forced have freed the settlement of Krakhmalnoye in the Kharkov Region, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Draft message over French mercenaries’ role in Kiev’s crimes submitted to Duma
The legislators note that Ukraine, through the efforts of Western Russophobes, has turned "not only into an obedient tool of anti-Russian policies, but also into a large-scale military training ground"
Read more
Deputy Speaker of Slovak Parliament accuses NATO of inciting conflict in Ukraine
Lubos Blaha supported the position on the situation in Ukraine of the Prime Minister of Slovakia and his party leader Robert Fico
Read more
Lavrov asks West to heed Russia’s position on Ukraine
"All these formulas are a road to nowhere," the Russian top diplomat said, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's 'peace formula'
Read more
Diplomat sees Zelensky's decree as basis for protecting Russians on historical lands
According to Rodion Miroshnik, it was important to raise the issue of practical responsibility of the Kiev regime that violated international law
Read more
Turkey expects Putin’s potential visit on February 12 — newspaper
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi may visit Turkey on January 24
Read more
Houthis say they attacked US cargo ship in Gulf of Aden
According to the spokesman, the attack was staged in response to the US and UK strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen
Read more
Google owes Russian companies over $227 mln
Google’s Russian subsidiary filed for bankruptcy with the Moscow Arbitration Court in June 2022
Read more
Poland joins G7 initiative on security guarantees for Ukraine
In July, the G7 adopted a declaration on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius
Read more
Poland provides Ukraine with nearly $3.5 bln worth of military aid since February 24, 2022
Last September, then-Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw was no longer supplying Kiev with any weapons
Read more
Joint Black Sea minesweeping group to start work in spring — Bulgarian Defense Ministry
Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev clarified that the minesweeping group will be open to NATO partners, but other countries’ ships are not expected to participate in the operation, since the group will operate under the Montreux Convention
Read more
IN BRIEF: Key points of Sergey Lavrov’s press conference
The top Russian diplomat alleviated the rumors about the direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, allegedly being prepared, and named the countries that Russia considers its "close circle"
Read more
Hungary still objects to holding EU membership talks with Ukraine — top diplomat
"Late last year, the European Council made a bad decision to begin admission talks with Ukraine," Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
UN calls for investigation into circumstances of strike on Donetsk
"The investigation should establish whether this attack violated applicable law on the conduct of hostilities," the office emphasized
Read more
Lavrov says West stymies settlement in Ukraine even as Kiev regime is agonizing
"Despite the complete failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield, the Western patrons of the Kiev regime continue to push it with maniacal persistence to continue the senseless military confrontation," the minister said
Read more
Press review: US, Israel prod Iran into fight and DPRK to cut all ties with 'enemy' South
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 17th
Read more
Over ten Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
Six mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Dronovka in the Graivoronsky District, where three private houses suffered damage
Read more
Russian government supports renewal of compulsory sales of currency revenues
"This provided an opportunity of covering the shortage of currency required for importers to keep deliveries of products to our countries," First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov noted
Read more