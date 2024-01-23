Lebanon expects Russia to play major role in resolving Middle East crisis — top diplomat

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Lebanon expects Russia to play an important role in resolving the volatile situation in the Middle East, acting Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib told Rossiya-1 television.

"Now, it is difficult to talk about any peace process in the Middle East. Hopefully, Russia will play an important role in (resolving - TASS) this conflict," Lebanon’s top diplomat said. "A war is currently being waged, and armed clashes with the Israeli army in Southern Lebanon are taking place. But I know that, if there is any opportunity for peace, Russia will work toward establishing peace in any case," he maintained.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his Lebanese counterpart, during a meeting in New York, that drawing Lebanon into the conflict between Palestine and Israel was inadmissible. Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s position of unwavering support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Republic of Lebanon as he emphasized the need to find consensus solutions as soon as possible to priority issues on the national agenda by the Lebanese themselves and without any external interference.