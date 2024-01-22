EU working on 20 bln euro military aid plan for Kiev — WSJ

NEW YORK, January 22. /TASS/. The European Union developed a plan according to which European countries can provide Ukrainian authorities with military support worth more than 20 bln euro over the next four years, The Wall Street Journal reported citing a draft document at its disposal.

"Given the dependence of Ukraine on external support, the choices made by the EU member states and partners in the coming period will either allow Ukraine to decisively progress or will seriously undermine its ability to resist," the proposal says.

The new proposal calls for the creation of a fund that will use 6.5 bln euro from the European Peace Fund created in 2022, in addition 5 bln euro will be credited to it from 2024 to 2027. The new fund will compensate EU countries for the costs of providing military assistance to Ukrainian authorities. The remainder of the budget will pay the costs of combat training programs for Ukrainian military. This year, the project provides up to 7.5 bln euro in compensation to EU countries.

"EU officials said member states will begin formal discussions of the plan in coming days and the proposal is likely to be discussed by EU leaders at their Feb. 1 summit. Any final decision however is likely to take weeks," The Wall Street Journal writes.

At the most recent EU summit in Brussels on December 14-15, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban opposed modifications to the EU budget for 2024-2027, which included a 50-bln euro allocation for Ukraine. Hungary recommended providing financial support to Kiev gradually, on an annual basis, with rigorous budgetary controls. At the same time, Budapest feels that extrabudgetary financing should be employed rather than general loans.