Florida Governor DeSantis drops out of presidential race, endorses Trump

"It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance," he said
Donald Trump Alexander Scherbak/TASS
Donald Trump
© Alexander Scherbak/TASS

NEW YORK, January 22. /TASS/. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was once considered as Donald Trump’s closest rival in the Republican presidential primary has said he is dropping out of the presidential in favor of the former president.

"If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it. But I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources. We don’t have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign," he said in a video address posted on his X (formerly known as Twitter) page.

"It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance," he said, adding: "He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents," he said.

