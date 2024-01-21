Belarus to consider aggression against its allies as aggression against itself

MINSK, January 21. /TASS/. Belarus will consider any aggression against its allies as an aggression against itself, Artyom Butorin, spokesman for the Belarusian Army’s General Staff, said, commenting on the country’s new Military Doctrine.

"Any aggression against any of our allies will be considered as an aggression against Belarus," he said in an interview with the STB television channel.

The Doctrine will have a special chapter summing up "all the provisions from international agreements we have ratified with our allies, including within international organizations," he said, adding that the doctrine will highlight "our attitude to how we assess our allied relations with our strategic partners."

Apart from that, according to Butorin, this chapter will specify the country’s position on "peacekeeping activities under the auspices of international security organizations, such as the United Nations and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).".