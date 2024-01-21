DPRK Foreign Minister's visit to Russia serves as step for development of relations - MFA

TOKYO, January 21. /TASS/. Pyongyang believes that DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui’s visit to Russia serves as an important step for reliable development of the strategic and future-oriented relations between the two countries, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported citing a press release by the Foreign Minister's assistant office.

"The DPRK foreign minister's successful visit to the Russian Federation, which was held as part of the practical implementation of the agreement reached at the historic DPRK-Russia summit in September 2023, serves as an important step for promoting the reliable development of the strategic and future-oriented DPRK-Russia relations," the press release reads.

The sides "reached a consensus and satisfactory agreement in the discussion of practical issues of putting the bilateral relations on a new legal basis in the direction of strategic development and expanding and developing them in an all-round way," the agency said.

Earlier this week North Korea’s Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui visited Russia where she met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, President Vladimir Putin, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.