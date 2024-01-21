Russia plays important role in maintaining stability, balance of world - North Korean MFA

TOKYO, January 21. /TASS/. Pyongyang highly appreciates Moscow’s role in maintaining the strategic stability and balance of the world and hopes that Russia will continue making a great contribution to the establishment of an equal and fair international order, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday citing a press release by the DPRK Foreign Minister's assistant office following a visit by Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui to Russia.

"The DPRK side highly appreciated the important mission and role of the powerful Russian Federation in maintaining the strategic stability and balance of the world and expressed expectation that the Russian Federation would continue to adhere to independent policies and lines in all fields in the future, too, and thus make a great contribution to international peace and security and the establishment of an equal and fair international order," the press release reads.

Earlier this week North Korea’s Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui visited Russia where she met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, President Vladimir Putin, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.