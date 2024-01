WASHINGTON, January 19. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill to keep funding the US government into March, the White House said in a statement.

On Friday, the president signed into law the act "which provides fiscal year 2024 appropriations to Federal agencies," the statement said.

The stopgap bill clears funding for some agencies until March 1 and for others until March 8. US fiscal year starts on October 1.