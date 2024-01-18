Transnistria takes measures in light of risk of terrorist attacks — JCC co-chair

CHISINAU, January 18. /TASS/. Additional measures have been taken in Transnistria in light of the risk of terrorist attacks in the security zone guarded by peacekeepers, the co-chairman of the Joint Control Commission (JCC) for the peacekeeping operation from the unrecognized republic, Oleg Belyakov, told a news briefing after the commission's meeting.

He said the Transnistrian Ministry of State Security issued a statement saying that foreign specialists were training combat groups, which also included military personnel from Ukraine, at Moldovan military training grounds for acts of sabotage on the left bank of the Dniester River.

"There are certain signs of risk of terrorist attacks in the security zone. The Transnistrian side repeatedly said so throughout 2023. We say that such factors endanger peaceful life in Transnistria. For this reason, a corresponding level of terrorist alert is in effect," Belyakov said.

"Law enforcement agencies and special services in the buffer zone have tightened security. All posts are under the control of peacekeeping forces. The situation is being monitored and under control," said Belyakov.

Earlier, the Transnistrian Ministry of State Security accused Moldovan security forces of training groups of militants for terrorist attacks in the region. According to the ministry, more than 60 men, most of them from Ukraine and having combat experience, are being trained under the guidance of foreign instructors.

Transnistria’s President Vadim Krasnoselsky has extended the yellow terrorist danger level in the region until March 14.

Last April, a series of terrorist attacks took place in Transnistria. They began with an attack with rocket-propelled grenades at the building of the Ministry of State Security. The antennas of one of the region's largest radio and television centers in the village of Mayak were blown up. Military airfields near Tiraspol and Rybnitsa, as well as the location of the Transnistrian peacekeeping contingent and the territory of the arsenal near the village of Kolbasna, where about 20,000 tons of ammunition are stored, were also attacked. No one was injured.

Krasnoselsky then said that the acts of sabotage had been organized from the territory of Ukraine. He accused Moldovan secret services of involvement. The maximum terrorist threat alert was introduced in Transnistria. On May 25, last year it was lowered from red to yellow and is still in effect.