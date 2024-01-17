King Charles III to temporarily suspend duties due to medical procedure — statement

LONDON, January 17. /TASS/. Britain’s King Charles III will undergo a medical procedure next week, suspending his duties temporarily, the Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation," the statement says.

King Charles III is 75 years old. He came to the throne in September, 2022, after the demise of his mother Elizabeth II.