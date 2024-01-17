Pakistan recalls its ambassador from Iran

ISLAMABAD, January 17. /TASS/. Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Tehran over the recent missile strikes by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on targets in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

"Last night's unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said. "This illegal act is totally unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever. Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act. The responsibility for the consequences will fall solely on Iran."

According to Baloch, a diplomatic note of protest was sent to the government of Iran.

"We have informed them that Pakistan has decided to withdraw its ambassador from Iran and that the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, who is currently visiting Iran, may not return for the time being," the spokeswoman said. "We have also decided to suspend all high-level visits which were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in the near future."

The Tasnim news agency reported previously that Iranian forces struck two command posts of the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group in Pakistan. According to the report, the strikes were carried out with drones and missiles.

Overnight into January 10, Jaish al-Adl terrorists attacked a checkpoint in southeastern Iran, killing a policeman. The group had previously claimed responsibility for terrorist attacks along the Iran-Pakistan border, as well as attacks on Iranian border guards.