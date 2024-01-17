US support for Israel is root of regional instability, top Iranian diplomat says

NEW YORK, January 17. /TASS/. The United States' support for Israel is the cause of the unstable situation in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview with the US CNBC TV channel.

"The full-scale cooperation of [US President Joe] Biden and the White House with thugs like [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu in Israel is the root of insecurity in the region," he said. "[US President Joe] Biden should not tie their destiny to the fate of Netanyahu," the top diplomat emphasized.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed out that Tehran wants Washington "stop the war in Gaza." "We believe that any action to destabilize the region is rooted in Israel and its genocide in Gaza," he said.

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebels (Houthis) warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory and would not allow ships associated with it to pass through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave stopped. For their part, Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria have launched operations against US military bases in those countries in response to Israeli actions in Gaza and the West Bank.