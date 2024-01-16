EU weakening economically, losing political weight — top Hungarian diplomat

VIENNA, January 16. /TASS/. The European Union is weakening economically and losing its authority in global politics, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"We see that the European Union is becoming weaker. It no longer has the weight it used to have in world politics and the global economy. Figures prove this. Whereas the European Union used to account for the second biggest share in the global GDP, now it is only third," he stressed.

"Moreover, a war is going on in our continent and no steps to peace have been made," the top Hungarian diplomat noted. "Brussels is sticking to a centralist approach instead of letting its member states resolve their problems by themselves, which they can do much better.".