China agrees to open 'new chapter' in relations with Nauru

BEIJING, January 15. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities are ready to open a ‘new chapter’ in relations with Nauru after the country announced the severing of diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

"We highly appreciate and welcome the decision of the government of Nauru as a sovereign and independent country to recognize the ‘one China’ principle and sever so-called diplomatic relations with the administration of Taiwan," the ministry said in a statement published on its website. "China is willing to open a new chapter in relations with Nauru on the basis of the ‘one China’ principle," the Chinese diplomats pointed out.

The ministry emphasized that the decision of the Nauru authorities "is in line with the will of the people and the trend of the times." "Taiwan is an integral part of our country's territory, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing all of China," the foreign ministry underscored.

Nauru's President David Adeang said earlier that the country’s government no longer recognizes Taiwan as a country and considers it an integral part of China. He announced the severing of diplomatic ties with the island and expressed a willingness to resume relations with China.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Since then, Taipei has retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China which existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. Official Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China, and this position is backed by numerous countries, including Russia.