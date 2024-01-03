White House giving no exact answer whether it supports confiscation of Russian assets

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. Coordinator for Strategic Communications of the US National Security Council John Kirby did not give a definite answer whether US President Joe Biden supports confiscation of frozen Russian assets and their use in interests of Ukraine.

"We're still talking to partners about what reconstruction and recovery needs to look like in Ukraine after the war," Kirby said. The main focus for the US and its allies at present is to help the Ukrainian side in the conflict, he added.