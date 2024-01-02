Russian woman wanted for $1 million fraud detained in Argentina — daily

BUENOS AIRES, January 3. /TASS/. Police in Argentina have detained a Russian woman wanted in her home country on fraud charges, the daily La Nacion reports.

The case of the detainee, identified as Lyudmila Avdyukhina, now goes to court, which is to make a decision on her extradition.

Avdyukhina arrived in Argentina in January 2023. She was detained on Tuesday near the house where she lived. According to the daily, the detainee frequently changed her place of residence.

In Russia, the woman ran a real estate agency in Barnaul. According to La Nacion, she is accused of defrauding her clients of more than 100 million rubles (roughly $1 million).