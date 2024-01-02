UN Security Council must demand ceasefire in Gaza — French ambassador

UNITED NATIONS, January 3. /TASS/. The UN Security Council should demand a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and address the root causes of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, France’s ambassador to the UN has said.

"Of course, the work for humanitarian access and humanitarian aid is focused on symptoms. I think the Security Council needs to shift its focus to the root causes of the conflict and in the short term to demand a sustainable ceasefire," Nicolas de Riviere told a news conference on Tuesday, as his country took over the UNSC presidency in January.

"We are obliged to protect civilians. There are two million civilians in Gaza. They are not two million terrorists. No, they are children, elderly people and women," the French envoy added.

He is certain that the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings are not enough to provide Gaza with the necessary humanitarian aid. He sees one way of solving this problem in a sea corridor for bringing supplies from Cyprus.