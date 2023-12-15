EU to prepare other options for aid to Kiev if it fails to agree €50 bln in January

BRUSSELS, December 15. /TASS/. The European Union should come up with alternative options to help Ukraine if it fails to agree on a four-year program of €50 billion in January, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after an EU summit, where Hungary has blocked the program.

"Unfortunately, we did not manage to reach unanimity yesterday. Hungary was unable to support. There is now a new rendezvous early next year. We will use, as a Commission, the time until then to ensure that whatever happens at this next EUCO, we will have an operational solution," von der Leyen said.