French politician stresses importance of Moscow-Paris dialogue

Marion Marechal emphasized that France, in particular, needs to work with Russia in law enforcement

PARIS, December 15. /TASS/. Paris needs to maintain dialogue with Moscow, Marion Marechal, deputy head of the Reconquista right-wing party and former MP (from 2012 to 2017) of the French National Assembly (lower house of parliament), said on the LCI TV channel.

"When it comes to French interests, you need to be able to maintain a dialogue," she said. "Russia will not disappear from our continent, it will remain our neighbor, whether we like it or not. It is necessary to maintain dialogue through diplomatic means."

Marechal emphasized that France, in particular, needs to work with Russia in law enforcement.

She also agreed with the position of former French President (2007-2012) Nicolas Sarkozy, who considers it necessary to keep a dialogue going with Russia. "As Sarkozy has correctly pointed out, either you destroy your rival, and I don't think anyone today is thinking about the possibility of destroying a nuclear power, that being Russia, or you come to the negotiating table. That is what is required," Mareschal concluded.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference that Moscow was ready to continue cooperating with Paris if France was interested.

France
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Telecom cutoff in Gaza risk to public safety — ministry
The Russian side reiterated its commitment "to the unfailing implementation of the resolutions of conferences on Palestine’s status within the International Telecommunication Union" and called for promoting the development of communications infrastructure in Palestine
Read more
Yemeni Houthis claim responsibility for drone attack on Maersk container ship
Yahya Sarea, a representative of the movement, said that the ship was allegedly traveling from Israel
Read more
West’s hope to defeat Russia is pipe dream — Russian intelligence chief
Sergey Naryshkin added that the US and British intelligence services are also concentrating their efforts on finding mercenaries who would agree to take part in hostilities on the side of the Kiev regime
Read more
Lavrov confirms Western proposals for Ukraine talks
"We are always ready to discuss these issues seriously," the top Russian diplomat underlined
Read more
Highest Russia-Belarus Union State body may approve new integration plan in 2024 — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat explained that the foreign ministries of Russia and Belarus have been charged with the task of providing effective diplomatic support for the work of deepening the integration of the Union
Read more
Russia said to be using Krypton missiles on its Su-30SM fighters in Ukraine
The Black Sea Fleet is using X-31 guided missiles known in the West as Krypton on its Su-30SM jets, the sources said
Read more
Test flight marks resumption of operations at Krasnodar airport after 2022 closure
A working group on ensuring the safety of regular flights of civil aircraft to Krasnodar airport has planned the test flight without passengers, the agency noted
Read more
EU leaders fail to approve mechanism of using frozen Russian assets
The European Council "took note" of the initiative of the European Commission
Read more
Kremlin warns Kiev that Ukraine is getting more and more in trouble
"Clearly, the situation is changing, and these changes are not favorable for the Kiev regime," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Hamas says its militants destroyed 72 pieces of Israeli military equipment in three days
According to the report, Hamas forces attacked field headquarters, command posts and other military infrastructure of the Israel Defense Forces using mortar rounds and short-range rockets
Read more
Russia prepared for interaction with France, decision lies with Macron — Putin
The Russian president also noted that if there is no interest, Moscow "will be fine" without Paris
Read more
Orban shoulders no responsibility for EU’s decision on Ukraine — PM’s advisor
The Hungarian Prime Minister decided to leave the meeting room of the European Union in order not to hinder the decision-making, said political adviser and namesake of the head of government Balazs Orban
Read more
Austria unblocks 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions, but it is yet to be approved
This was reported to journalists by a European source on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels
Read more
Over 20 countries want to join BRICS — diplomat
Many countries from all over the world signal their interest in rapprochement with BRICS all the way up to full-scale membership, Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Ukrainian forces under siege in Krynki area — governor
Vladimir Saldo noted that "the intensity of shelling of civilian infrastructure on the left bank is not weakening"
Read more
Russian nuclear monitoring system proves commitment to non-proliferation — ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry described the IMS as an important verification mechanism for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty
Read more
Russia ready to resume dialogue with US, but groundwork needed first — Putin
Moscow, according to the Russian president, believes that the "United States is an important and necessary country in the world," so it "is ready to build relations" with it
Read more
Rosatom refutes reports about suspension of uranium supplies to US
"We have always met our contractual obligations in full and on time and will continue to do so in the future," the statement noted
Read more
EU leaders say Ukraine urgently needs ammunition, air defense systems
In addition, the leaders of the community countries asked the Council of the European Union to increase funding for the European Peace Fund, from which military assistance is provided to Kyiv
Read more
Italian citizen arrested for fighting in Donbass sentenced to suspended sentence – lawyer
Alessandro Bertolini was sentenced to two years suspended imprisonment
Read more
New Argentine authorities to replace Ambassador to Russia — Argentine Foreign Ministry
According to the decree, the heads of the republic's diplomatic missions in the Vatican, Great Britain and India will also be replaced
Read more
Western diplomats in OSCE fail to condemn Ukrainian terror attacks in Russia – envoy
According to Alexander Volgarev, by providing diplomatic assistance to Kyiv, its sponsors de facto encourage terrorist attacks in the Russian Federation
Read more
Germany fulfills pledge by sending another Patriot system to Ukraine
Over the past week, Germany supplied Ukraine with nine Bandvagn all-terrain vehicles, seven Zetros trucks and some 50,000 cartridges
Read more
Press review: Orban plays hardball on Kiev veto and Israel boxed in by Gaza end-game calls
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 14th
Read more
Lavrov calls for united Eurasian front amid NATO's aggressive posturing
The Russian foreign minister added that "there is a task of building a stable architecture of security and cooperation across all of Eurasia together with constructively motivated countries and relying on the existing integration unions"
Read more
Russian diplomat says special military operation will accomplish all its goals
Sergey Ryabkov also underlined that the new regions are steadily and irreversibly entering Russia's "social, political, government fabric"
Read more
UAE rolls out local production of Russia's Aurus luxury brand of cars — Putin
Russia has created an entire line of Aurus models, "limousines, sedans, and jeeps, and there will be a bus," the president said
Read more
Russia's bold warning on Kiev's NATO airfield use leaves Western officials speechless
Konstantin Gavrilov emphasized the need to differentiate between aircraft handover to Kiev and the use of NATO air bases for the flights of Ukrainian warplanes, which "is fraught with severe consequences"
Read more
Tu-160 bombers outfitted with novel cruise missiles — top brass
Russia’s Long-Range Aviation Commander Sergey Kobylash said during a visit by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the Knevichi airfield in Russia’s Far East
Read more
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Read more
Transnistrian authorities worried over Moldova’s militarization
In 2023, the Moldovan authorities increased the military budget by 68%, to $89 million, intensified arms purchases and cooperation in the military sphere with the USA, EU and NATO, which also increased the supply of weapons and military equipment to the republic
Read more
Ukraine putting up concrete barriers to stop tanks on border with Russia, Belarus
Ukrainian military personnel are seen placing pyramidal blocks, commonly known as "dragon's teeth" in several rows, and digging trenches with the help of earth-moving machines
Read more
Penicillin reconnaissance systems helps Russian troops confirm destruction of targets
"This system is designed to detect the enemy with the help of acoustics, to spot the enemy’s actions, such as salvoes from cannons, howitzers, HIMARS and so on," a commander of a Penicillin crew said
Read more
Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin
The Russian government’s job approval rating stood at 51.5%, while 53.9% of Russians approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s job performance
Read more
West promoting Zelensky’s ‘peace formula’ to protract conflict – Russian diplomat
Alexander Volgarev noted that this formula “excludes the very possibility of achieving a sustainable political and diplomatic settlement”
Read more
Ukraine sending its servicemen to their doom in Krynki, says Putin
The Russian president said that the likely reason behind this is that while Ukraine's leadership is "traveling and begging" for money from the West to prop the country up, to get military hardware and ammunition, they need to show that they have at least some ability of achieving success in the so-called counter-offensive
Read more
Intent to stop Russia from 'gaining upper hand' to remain in US in near future — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov also mentioned the attempts to block the financial support to Ukraine, noting that the "show for the public around the partisan struggle in the Congress repeats on various material with a certain frequency"
Read more
Orban walks out as EU leaders discuss Ukrainian accession process
The Hungarian Prime Minister noted that the country "does not want to take part in this bad decision"
Read more
Putin raises concerns over Argentina's move to dollar, predicts socio-economic fallout
The Russian leader drew attention to the fact that "Argentina was shaken at one point due to financial problems"
Read more
Israeli army storms Palestinian town of Tubas in West Bank
Earlier, the IDF press service reported the completion of a 60-hour raid in the city of Jenin
Read more
Russia’s decision on participation in Paris Olympics to be based on athletes' interests
"We will make a decision that will be fully in line with the interests of the athletes and our great country, which is an important partner of international sports," Oleg Matytsin added
Read more
Russian, Belarusian foreign ministers to discuss Eurasian security in Moscow
The Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said in the run-up to the meeting that the sides will also address "political, trade and economic interaction between Moscow and Minsk, on the one hand, and Asian, African, Latin American and Caribbean countries, on the other"
Read more
US, EU hitting financial roadblocks as they search for aid for Kiev — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat explained that the Kiev regime "has failed to play the role of a tool to undermine Russia's security and wipe out our common history and culture, as well as to eliminate all things Russian, in the areas it continues to control"
Read more
'Catastrophe': Putin on situation in Gaza Strip
Speaking of thousands of women and children being killed in Gaza, the Russian president reiterated that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres "called the present-day Gaza Strip the world’s largest graveyard for children"
Read more
Ukrainian forces lose over 30 men in attempted rotation at Rabotino — Russian top brass
According to the statement, the scouts not only identify places where enemy personnel and military equipment are deployed, but also direct and adjust fire
Read more
Venezuela, Guyana agree to resolve territorial dispute peacefully
Representatives from both countries agreed on creating a special commission to resolve issues related to the territorial dispute
Read more
Sovereignty at stake: Putin reacts to Argentina's decision to adopt dollar
The Russian leader noted that "if today’s leadership in Argentina sees no other way out of the country’s well-known financial and economic problems, that is their prerogative"
Read more
Russia to respond if NATO airbases used for Ukrainian jet planes — envoy
According to Konstantin Gavrilov, Moscow will view this as these countries’ participation in the conflict
Read more
Russia destroys 747 tanks, 2,300 armored vehicles since start of Kiev’s offensive — Putin
The Russian president clarified that Western countries had sent about 400 tanks to Ukraine
Read more
Hungary to stop Ukraine's accession to EU if necessary — Orban
It is highlighted that the main argument of the leaders of other EU countries was that "negotiations will be a long, drawn-out process" and it is not a question of Ukraine joining the association in the near future
Read more
Putin calls conflict with Ukraine similar to civil war between brothers
The Russian leader emphasized that Ukraine's constitution "did not provide for any third round"
Read more
Elon Musk to open university in Austin, Texas — Bloomberg
According to the report, the businessman plans to initially open a school with an emphasis on natural sciences, engineering and math
Read more
Goal of denazifying Ukraine remains in place — Putin
Speaking about the goal of Ukraine's demilitarization, the president said certain parameters had been agreed upon in 2022 during the talks in Istanbul
Read more
West's desire to sneak up on Russia's borders triggers Ukrainian conflict — Putin
Russia was forced into the special military operation, the head of state pointed out
Read more
Days of Hamas military leader Sinwar numbered, US administration believes
"I also think it's safe to say it doesn't matter how long that takes," a high-ranking US administration official said
Read more
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Read more
Sun emits most powerful flare in past six years – Fobos
According to the Phobos center, its intensity was X2.8
Read more
Kremlin spokesman says Ukraine, Moldova ‘obviously’ don’t meet requirements to join EU
"It is clear that this is an absolutely politicized decision," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
Kremlin questions EU's unorthodox approach in Orban-less Ukraine vote
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that "Hungary is a sovereign country, Hungary has its own interests, and Hungary, unlike many European countries, defends its interests very firmly"
Read more
EU set to approve budgetary aid to Ukraine worth 50 billion euro in January — EC president
Besides, Sweden needs to secure its national parliament’s approval for Ukraine-related decisions in line with its domestic rules of procedure, Charles Michel added
Read more
South Korea insists Russian, Chinese aircraft entered its air defense identification zone
The news agency said that the JCS "detected the Chinese and Russian aircraft before their entry into the KADIZ and mobilized the Air Force's fighter jets to take tactical measures against a contingency"
Read more
Poland is not going to give up plans for control of western Ukraine — Russian intelligence
"In the geopolitical arrangements of the entire Western bloc Poland is assigned the role of a sanitary barrier, and by no means the status of a full-fledged participant in the process of reshaping the European architecture," Sergey Naryshkin said
Read more
Finland’s defense agreement with US to pose threat to Russia — Kremlin spokesman
Earlier, the Finnish government announced plans to sign a defense cooperation agreement with the US on December 18
Read more
Over 120 foreigners leave Russia via Russian-Finnish border in Karelia
A total of 363 people, including 57 foreigners, have entered Russia
Read more
West needs to think hard about consequences of giving F-16s to Ukraine — Russian diplomat
According to Russia's deputy envoy to the OSCE Alexander Volgaryov, if these fighter jets take off from the territory of NATO member countries and are used in the Ukrainian conflict, Moscow will regard this as a conscious step toward escalation and "de facto direct participation in the armed confrontation"
Read more
UNRWA chief says he is ‘terrified’ by smear campaigns against Palestinians
Just always make sure you verify and debunk repeated and sometimes vulgar accusations, the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East said
Read more
Kremlin questions EU’s plans to bring Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia into organization
"Regrettably, every time this desire to display such political will occurs, it mostly aims to spite Russia further and set these countries against Russia," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Japan introduces new package of anti-Russian sanctions
As part of the package, Japan imposes export restrictions on 57 companies, which include a number of industrial and defense enterprises, aircraft makers, shipbuilders and research institutions
Read more
EU mistakenly welcomes 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions before its adoption
A high-ranking EU official confirmed that the new package has not been officially adopted yet, and the statement’s provision referred to political will to implement it
Read more
Kremlin spokesman says impossible to resolve Ukraine issue in one day
Earlier, former US President Donald Trump said that he would solve the Ukraine crisis in a day
Read more
If Moldova doesn’t want to take part in integration, then ‘so be it’ – Putin
The head of state thus commented on Chisinau’s position on integration processes in the post-Soviet space
Read more
ROC chief slams number of Russians cleared for Paris Olympics as 'mockery'
On December 14, the International Olympic Committee reported that six Russians and five Belarusians had been admitted to the Games
Read more
US aware of Ukraine’s inability to win conflict with Russia, Kremlin spokesman says
CNN reported earlier, citing Western intelligence estimates, that without support from the US and other NATO countries, Ukraine might be defeated by Russia by the summer of 2024
Read more
Attempts to disavow Russian-Azerbaijani-Armenian agreements seen as dangerous
According to Maria Zakharova, Moscow reiterates its initiative to organize another round of talks on a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Russia as soon as possible
Read more
Putin was right to compare EU leaders with collaborationists — French politician
During his question-and-answer session and press conference on Thursday, the Russian president said that "many European politicians outwardly behave like General Charles de Gaulle, who fought for the interests of France by force of arms"
Read more
Finland to close all checkpoints along border with Russia Friday — interior minister
"We have been able to state that illegal immigration on Finland's eastern border has continued," Mari Rantanen said
Read more
Azerbaijan, Armenia close to historic peace agreement — Turkish foreign minister
According to Hakan Fidan, "the Armenian diaspora in the West exploits the difficult situation of the Armenian people and tries to incite some countries to take a stand against Azerbaijan"
Read more
US may lose control of world finance due to conflict in Ukraine — French expert
Emmanuel Todd is certain that the United States is in a phase of long-term decline and, against the backdrop of its waning influence in the world, it has decided to press for greater influence in its "original protectorates," acquired after World War II
Read more
More Ukrainians ready to cede territory to Russia to start negotiations, poll shows
According to it, about 19% of the respondents said that Ukraine needed to make territorial concessions to Russia
Read more
Ukrainian army’s casualties ten times Russia’s losses, says Putin
Speaking about Ukrainian armor losses, the Russian president said that they were "even more serious"
Read more
Russian forces carry out 40 group strikes on Ukrainian military facilities over week
Russia’s Battlegroup West has improved its positions in the Kupyansk area and repelled 27 attacks by Ukrainian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Almost all Russian armored vehicles get Lesochek electronic warfare system — Putin
The Lesochek electronic warfare system suppresses radio control channels of mines and improvised explosive devices
Read more
Ukraine bound to lose to Russia without external assistance, Chinese expert says
According to Li Haidong, Western countries are likely to continue providing aid to Ukraine but its scale may decrease
Read more
Press review: Putin stresses Russia’s sovereignty, success in Q&A and Kiev on long EU road
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 15th
Read more
Ukrainian forces shell Mariupol overnight
According to preliminary information, no one was injured in the shelling attack
Read more
Ukraine currently consuming Russian gas, Putin confirms
According to the Russian leader, Ukraine's gas network was originally built up back in the Soviet era so that "as soon as our gas enters the territory of Ukraine, it is immediately distributed throughout the country"
Read more
Russian units repel six attacks by Ukrainian assault brigades in Donetsk area
"The enemy’s total losses in the direction reached up to 265 troops, two armored combat vehicles and three automobiles," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russia, China conduct air patrol over Sea of Japan, East China Sea
At certain stages of the route the strategic bombers were escorted by fighters of other countries
Read more
UK to prohibit exports of Russian diamonds from 2024 — Foreign Office
London also plans to ban the provision of support services in the field of metals
Read more
Russia uninterested in US’ nuclear arms control games — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov emphasizeded that the Russian side would not be ready to discuss the topic of nuclear weapons control outside the general context of bilateral relations
Read more
Hungarian premier says he vetoed budgetary aid to Ukraine worth 50 billion euro
In turn, the prime minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, said he was certain that EU leaders will reach unanimity on the issue next year
Read more
Israel’s next operations in Gaza to differ from current ones — US official
However, the United States has no information about when they will take place, a senior representative of the US administration said
Read more
Powerful explosion heard in Kiev from Zhuliany Airport direction — witnesses
Air raid alarm has been declared over the entire Ukraine
Read more
Kiev troops fire three extended-range missiles towards Mariupol
The type of missiles, their targets or potential damage were not specified
Read more
Bulgaria-owned dry cargo ship seized off Yemeni coast — TV
There has been no communication with the ship
Read more
Americans most likely behind Nord Stream blasts — Putin
The Russian President also underlined that Germany is not opening the functional Nord Stream 2 pipe for pumping gas
Read more
West is in conflict with Ukraine, effectively ‘ditched’ Zelensky — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader also pointed out the conflict between Zelensky and the military
Read more
Local official attacks Ukrainian village council meeting with grenades, injuring 26
According to the law enforcement, six of the injured are in serious condition
Read more
US presidential campaign already displays 'high tension, sharpness' — diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the US uses a mythical 'Russian menace' to resolve their own domestic policy issues
Read more
EU countries now largely stripped of their national sovereignty — Putin
According to the Russian leader, these states make many decisions to their own detriment
Read more