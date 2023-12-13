Biden, Zelensky discuss defense cooperation — White House

WASHINGTON, December 13. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden and his visiting Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky, discussed defense cooperation between the two countries, the White House said.

According to the White House, the two presidents discussed Ukraine’s plans for the coming year. "President Biden announced a new package of security assistance for Ukraine and reiterated the critical need for immediate Congressional action to ensure we can continue to support Ukraine’s defense," it said.

"He also stressed the growing cooperation between U.S. and Ukrainian defense industries, enhanced by the successful U.S.-Ukraine Defense Industrial Base Conference last week," it added.

Zelensky is currently on a visit to the United States. On Tuesday, he visited the US Congress and held talks with Biden.