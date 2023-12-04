Hamas accuses ICC prosecutor of bias for not visiting Gaza

BEIRUT, December 4. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas condemns International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan for not visiting Gaza during a trip to Israel, according to a statement on Telegram.

"The visit by International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan to the Zionist entity and his issuance of advance rulings about the events of October 7, without bothering to visit the Gaza Strip and listen to the other party, contradicts the minimum basics of justice and normal judicial procedures," the statement reads.

"We condemn in the strongest terms Khan’s remarks and his bias towards the false and misleading Israeli narrative, and we also condemn his refusal to acknowledge hundreds of calls made via lawyers and human rights organizations from across the globe, asking him to go and visit the Gaza Strip, to witness the current ethnic cleansing and systematic genocidal war <…> against our children and defenseless civilians," it goes on to say.

On December 3, Karim Khan visited Israel and Palestine, pledging to meticulously investigate alleged war crimes committed by both sides of the conflict. During his visit, Khan met with relatives of the victims of the crimes as well as the Palestinian leadership, including President Mahmoud Abbas. The prosecutor emphasized that while the conflict is complex, international humanitarian law must still be respected.

Karim Khan also addressed the issue of humanitarian aid, saying that civilians must have timely access to it and receive it in necessary amounts. However, this aid must not fall into the hands of Hamas militants, he stressed.