Israeli intel chief vows to eliminate Hamas leaders in Qatar, Turkey

TEL AVIV, December 4. /TASS/. Israel’s intelligence is ready to eliminate the leaders of the Palestinian radical group Hamas worldwide, including in Qatar and Turkey where some of them are located, according to an audio recording of remarks made by Director of Israel’s Security Agency Ronen Bar aired by Kan Radio.

"The cabinet set a goal for us, to take out Hamas. And we are determined to do it, this is our Munich," he said, referring to the 20-year-long Israeli operation to track down the terrorists responsible for the 1972 Munich Olympic attacks.

In another excerpt, aired by Kan, the security official noted: "In every location, in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Turkey, in Qatar, everywhere." "It will take a few years, but we will be there in order to do it," he added.

The radio station did not indicate when and where the recording was made.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.