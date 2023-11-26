Israel receives another list of hostages to be released from Gaza

TEL AVIV, November 26. /TASS/. Israel has received a list of hostages to be released in the third stage of the implementation of a ceasefire agreement, the Kan radio station reported.

According to the Times of Israel newspaper, the Israeli prime minister's office has notified the families of those on the list handed over by Qatar.

The third group of hostages may be released on Sunday.

The Palestinian movement Hamas announced on November 22 that an agreement on a four-day humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip had been reached through the mediation of Qatar and Egypt. The agreement stipulates the release of 50 women and children under the age of 19 who are held in Gaza in exchange for the release of 150 women and children under the age of 19 from Israeli prisons. The Gaza ceasefire took effect at 7:00 a.m. local time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on November 24.