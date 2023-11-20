Israel checks Gaza evacuation lists for names of terrorists – ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Israel checks Gaza evacuation lists for names of terrorists, but doesn’t obstruct the evacuation process, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told TASS.

When asked whether Israel won’t create any hurdles in the future, the diplomat responded in the affirmative.

"There shouldn't be any obstacles. The lists, if there were any, went through us mainly for checking who was who. For example, to see if there are any names of terrorists there. I don't know exactly how that happens technically," he said. "I don't see any reason for this process to be hindered by us right now. Whatever Hamas or the Egyptians will say is not under our control. But from our side, I don't see any reason for problems to arise."

More than 500 people have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Russia by planes since November 12. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said that more than 1,000 people have signed up for evacuation. The Emergency Situations Ministry said the number of Russians wishing to be evacuated from the Gaza Strip is increasing.