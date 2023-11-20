Turkey calls on world not to forget that Israel has nuclear weapons — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, November 20. /TASS/. Turkey will not let the world community forget that Israel has nuclear weapons and will make effort to take it to court for the crimes it is committing in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"We will keep the issue of Israel’s possession of nuclear weapons on our agenda. We will not forget about this and will not let the world do it. We will also make efforts to bring it to trial for the crimes committed in Gaza," he said in a televised address to the nation.

According to Erdogan, Israel openly admits that it has nuclear weapons but international structures, such as the IAEA and UN, are not investigating this.

Earlier, Erdogan called for verifying the existence of nuclear weapons in Israel and said he planned to initiate a relevant process in the IAEA.

The Turkish president described what was going on in the Palestinian enclave as "barbarism, ferity, cruelty." He accused the West led by the United States of inaction in the face of the crimes Israel is committing in Gaza. "While Turkey is mobilizing its efforts to stop the bloodshed in Gaza, the United State and Europe have demonstrated absolutely no reaction to the crimes committed there," Erdogan stressed.